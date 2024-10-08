Cam Johnson Can Have Best Season Yet for Nets
The Brooklyn Nets will be counting on Cam Johnson to be better than he was a year ago this season.
With Mikal Bridges no longer on the roster, Johnson is expected to see his responsibilities and numbers go up.
That should be an exciting development for Johnson, who has been virtually a role player throughout his whole career. Johnson may not be the top option for the Nets every night, but there aren't too many players who will have their numbers called as often as him.
Johnson, 28, averaged 13.4 points per game while shooting just over 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line in his first full season with the Nets last year. Now that he is fully established in Brooklyn, Johnson will have the chance to be a bigger player for the Nets.
With three years left on his deal, Johnson isn't expected to be part of the Nets' fire sale, but if he plays well enough, he may get calls on his availability, and Brooklyn can ask for a pretty penny for his services.
It's a win-win scenario for the Nets when it comes to Johnson. Either he emerges as one of the key starters for the team or he fetches a strong package in a trade that will help the Nets improve down the line.
