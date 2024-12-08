Cam Johnson Doesn't Want Nets Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be a seller at this year's trade deadline, and among the players who could be dealt is veteran forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson, 28, is averaging a career-high 18.1 points per game this season for the Nets in an expanded role with Mikal Bridges no longer on the team.
Johnson told HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto that he wants to stay around the Nets for the long haul.
“I want to build this,” Johnson told HoopsHype. “I really like coach Jordi. I like our staff. I think we’re headed in the right direction. I can’t tell them exactly what to do and how to proceed. The business will do what the business does. I don’t take it personally either way. For me, I’m invested in what we have. It’s been exciting to find progress and to see the potential. I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball. I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it. Whatever they decide, no hard feelings.”
The decision isn't exactly up to Johnson, but the fact that he wants to stay with the team is a sign that the culture is alive and well in Brooklyn.
