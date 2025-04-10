Cam Johnson Named Nets MVP
The Brooklyn Nets knew they would need someone to step up when Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks in the offseason.
Cam Thomas was expected to be that player, but hamstring issues held him to just 25 games this season, forcing an understudy to take the reins again.
Cameron Johnson ended up being that player for the Nets, which is why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named him as the team's Most Valuable Player for the season.
"Yep, he's still here. Johnson was a hot topic in trade talks prior to the deadline, but the rebuilding Nets retained the sharpshooting forward. That's probably because a career season—18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on a 47.5/39.0/89.3 shooting split—could drive his market value even higher next year," Hughes writes.
Johnson was a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and nobody would have faulted the rebuilding Nets if they traded him to a contender. However, the Nets saw something in him and felt he was worth keeping around.
It remains to be seen how much longer Johnson will be with the Nets, but it's a gamble that has paid off so far. Johnson has only gotten better, and no matter whether he ends up becoming an even bigger contributor for Brooklyn or for another team, it's a success for the Nets.
The Nets have just three games left in their season with a stretch that begins tonight at home against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.