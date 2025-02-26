Cam Thomas Holds Key to Nets Future This Season
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves fighting for the last spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament picture, and one player could make or break things for the team.
Nets guard Cam Thomas has been out for a majority of the season with a hamstring injury, but he could return soon and give a boost for Brooklyn's offense.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Thomas as the team's X-Factor for the remainder of the season.
"Due back from a hamstring injury sometime shortly after the All-Star break, Cam Thomas will get a chance to prove his incendiary scoring can fit into the egalitarian style the Brooklyn Nets have implemented to surprising success this season," Hughes writes.
"Thomas was a sneaky bet to lead the league in scoring coming into the year, but he has only put up 24.7 points per game across the 19 contests he's played so far. It'll be tempting for the born bucket-getter to fire away with abandon now that he'll have the ball more frequently than ever. With Ben Simmons and Dennis Schröder both gone, the Nets have few alternatives when it comes to playmaking.
"Thomas has a shot to shake his rep as an empty-stats producer on a bad team. If he can pull that off while fitting into Brooklyn's unselfish, gritty style, he could settle in as a long-term piece worth keeping in restricted free agency."
Thomas and the Nets are back on the court tonight as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the best record in the Western Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.
