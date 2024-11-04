Cameron Johnson Shines Despite Nets Loss to Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Detroit Pistons in a Sunday matinee, 106-92. Brooklyn is on 3-4, and this is also the first time the Nets have scored less than 100 points in a game this season.
It was a back-and-forth contest until the final quarter, as Detroit outscored Brooklyn 23-15 in the final 12 minutes. The Nets were completely shut down in the second half, scoring 35 points combined.
The star of the game, despite the loss, was Cameron Johnson. The veteran forward scored eight points in the first two minutes and had 22 by the end of the first half.
Unfortunately, once the Pistons shut him down, Brooklyn's momentum was stopped. Johnson scored four points in the second half, going 2-for-9 and 0-for-6 from deep.
Despite the rough shooting in the second half, Johnson is once again showing why Brooklyn has some of the most valuable veteran role players in the NBA. Johnson and Dennis Schroder have been particular standouts.
Johnson is now averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Schroder has been even more impressive, averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. This afternoon Schroder was passive, shooting just seven shots and making three of them.
Even though the Nets were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season in terms of record, they've surprised everyone. This afternoon, they came back down to Earth.
Brooklyn will face the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Grizzlies on the road Wednesday, Oct. 30 in an impressive win, 119-106.
