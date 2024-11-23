Can Nets' Cam Thomas Emerge Into All-Star?
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to see more development from Cam Thomas after the team chose not to extend his contract this offseason.
Thomas, 23, is averaging over 24 points per game, but he still needs to make some strides in order for the Nets to commit to him in the long run.
"Thomas is a great option when Brooklyn needs a bucket, but not necessarily the best candidate to manage an entire game. Maybe that will change over time. There are individual possessions when you can feel the blinders on Thomas loosen a bit, resulting in a whip pass to the corner or a nice feed to a big inside. Then there are all the others, when a score-first guard follows his whims—mostly, this season, to positive ends," The Ringer contributor Rob Mahoney writes.
Either the Nets need to find players that will complement Thomas and cover his shortcomings, or the team needs him to become that all-around player that the franchise can build around for many years to come.
Thomas and the Nets are traveling to the west coast to begin a three-game road trip that starts tomorrow night in the capital of California against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff for the game is set for 9 p.m. ET.
