Can Young Nets Guard Make The Roster?
The NBA can only take so many players, with guys of all ages fighting to make roster spots. This is exemplified in the case of Amari Bailey. Bailey is just 20 years old, and was the 41st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but hasn't found security in the league, resulting in him fighting to make the Brooklyn Nets' roster this season.
Bailey was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal just a few days ago, after splitting time between the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm of the G League last season. Although his stats in his 10 NBA games are underwhelming, Bailey averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists with the Swarm, proving he at least belongs in competition for a roster spot.
While an Exhibit 10 deal points to Bailey likely being a G League player for the Nets, he does fit their timeline. Brooklyn is rebuilding, so they're trying to get younger and develop players under new head coach Jordi Fernandez. Bailey has plenty of potential to grow after his rookie season.
Bailey, a 6-foot-3 wing, will be competing with Killian Hayes, Marcus Garrett, Tyrese Martin, Jaylen Martin, and Yongxi Cui to make the final roster. Cui and Jaylen Martin are on two-way contracts, but Tyrese Martin, Hayes, and Garrett are also on Exhibit 10 contracts.
Bailey's G League numbers make him a promising talent, but he'll have to beat out a lot of players to get that full-time roster spot. It's likely that if Brooklyn does sign him for the regular season, it will be a two-way contract.
