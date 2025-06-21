Could Ace Bailey Secretly Work Out for Nets Ahead of Draft?
Yesterday, Rutger's Men's Basketball announced that 2025 NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey will throw out the first pitch for the New York Mets on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST. Bailey will already be in New York for the draft on June 25, but one sports analyst believes the 18-year-old could have more on his agenda than just baseball before officially turning pro.
Billy Reinhardt took to X on Friday to float an idea regarding Bailey and the Brooklyn Nets that could be very realistic.
"Prediction: Ace Bailey will secretly work out for Brooklyn at some point Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday while in New York for the Draft," Reinhardt posted. "Nets will decide at that point whether it’s worth trying to trade up for Bailey."
Despite Bailey being in range for the Nets at pick eight, a workout hasn't been scheduled in Brooklyn. That's because no team has managed to secure a workout with Bailey in what's been a polarizing process for the lanky scorer. He had initially planned to visit the Philadelphia 76ers, but abruptly cancelled on the holders of the third-overall pick.
Since that decision, social media has been sent into a frenzy, as everyone has their own opinion on what Bailey's endgame goal may be.
Of all the takes, Reinhardt's seems the most likely to actually happen.
Now, his prediction is entirely contingent on Brooklyn being interested in the first place. Sure, there's been plenty of smoke, but true confirmation of the franchise's desire to draft Bailey has yet to emerge.
That's where the "secret workout" could come into play.
The consensus has been that Bailey is attempting to force himself to an East Coast team, specifically the Nets or Washington Wizards. Some reports have suggested he's hoping to coax either team to trade up with Philadelphia, granting him his desired destination without losing the money he'd be guaranteed as a top-three selection.
Bailey's draft saga—while extremely uncertain—will come to an end on June 25. Basketball fans likely won't know whose jersey he'll be sporting until he hears his name called, but Bailey could be suiting up at the Barclays Center next season if he impresses in the hypothetical "secret workout."