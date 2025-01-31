Could Nets Actually Keep Cam Johnson After Trade Deadline?
The Brooklyn Nets are less than a week away until the NBA Trade Deadline, where they will have to make some big decisions regarding some of their players on the block.
Arguably the No. 1 player that could be traded is Cam Johnson, who is the second-leading scorer on the team behind Cam Thomas.
However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks that there may be a chance that the Nets ultimately keep Johnson around.
"Most of the Brooklyn Nets' business may already be done after shipping out Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder. And though they are clear sellers, their position is somewhat complicated by sitting within $1 million of the luxury tax and the fact that they've (so far) only taken back expiring money in deals," Favale writes.
"Johnson's name is bandied about more than anyone else on the roster, but the Nets are (finally) bad enough and have zero urgency to move him. He nevertheless belongs here. A less-than-frothy available-player landscape increases the chance some team caves to Brooklyn's high demands."
The Nets still want players that are good enough to keep around even if they want to be one of the worst teams in the league in order to have a chance at the No. 1 overall pick.
The benefits of trading Johnson give the Nets a chance to spend more in free agency this summer, but if he is already in the fold, why not just keep him around? That's a question that the Nets have to ask themselves in the final days leading up to the trade deadline.
The Nets are back in action on Saturday as they visit the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in the Space City. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
