Could Brooklyn Nets Guard Finally Return to Form?
The typical NBA calender, at some point with the season nearing, has a period where some reports regarding Ben Simmons are released. Whether it be regarding a lingering injury that could impact the start of the season for him, or offseason hype brewing, he usually finds his way into headlines one way or another.
Since arriving in Brooklyn after the Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons has had no injury luck. The once-elite defender has had multiple back surgeries and nerve pain to follow. He's been unable to get healthy and back on the hardwood for the Nets on a consistent basis.
Could this finally be the season Simmons gets back to the court consistently, though? Could he finally be fully healthy to try and get back to form on the court?
Nets general manager Sean Marks updated Simmons' status with media day and training camp lingering, claiming he's a "full go."
"From what we've seen so far with Ben, Ben will be a full go for camp, which for us, that's exciting to see," Marks explained. "And, for him, I think he's chomping at the bit to be able to get out there and contribute. So, this is a big year for him just like it is for the rest of us."
Evidently, if Simmons is going to finally put together a complete season in Brooklyn, there is no better year. Sure, the team would have loved his services when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were in the city, but the 6-foot-10 guard is entering a contract year.
As mentioned, Simmons used to be an elite defender. His playmaking skills would alter an offense. Those two aspects of his games can certainly be highlighted as the Nets are deconstructing their roster.
Now that Brooklyn is shifting into a rebuild, should Simmons remain healthy, there's a glaring opportunity to prove what value he holds in the NBA while a free agency appearance remains on the horizon for him.
