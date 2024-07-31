Could Cam Thomas Be a Better Leader for the Nets Than Mikal Bridges?
When arriving on the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 hours before the trade deadline ended, expectations were through the roof for Mikal Bridges. Noticeably more than Cam Johnson, who was also traded to the Nets from the Phoenix Suns. After two seasons with the Nets, Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks this offseason, but he still reminisces about things he could have done better, particularly as a leader.
"I was close with everybody, we were all pretty close," said Bridges on Paul George's "Podcast P". "We just couldn’t figure it out. I think that was the toughest situation -- You want to lead and help other guys, but sometimes you got to look yourself in the mirror like, ‘What can I do better to help?’ That’s where I feel I lacked a little bit...Personally, it was tough.”
With Bridges no longer a part of the Nets' agenda moving forward, players like Cam Thomas have come forward to step in as the unquestionable leader role for next season, which is arguably still up in the air. Only time will tell. During the Summer League in Las Vegas, Erik Slater of Clutch Points and Mike Scotto of Hoopshype held interviews with Thomas on the matter.
"I’m really honing in on that and starting early with that. I kind of did it towards the second half of last year because it’s something I wanted to try as the year went on," said Thomas to Slater. "I’m gonna try to start this year off focusing on that because, honestly, I am [a leader]. I think I’m the second-longest tenured guy on the team, so I am one of the leaders on the team. So I’m definitely trying to hone in on that." Thomas continued on with Scotto. “I’ve been on the team the second-longest behind Nic Claxton. I’m going into my fourth year, and he just finished five years. More of that leadership role trying to lead the guys."
With Bridges at the wheel last season, the Nets managed to get the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-50. Topping this in the 2024-25 campaign will be quite the challenge as a team next season for the Nets.
