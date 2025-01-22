D'Angelo Russell Building Value Despite Nets' Loss to Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the New York Knicks last night, 99-95. In the crosstown rivalry game, New York nearly let up a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring just 15 points in the final 12 minutes. However, Brooklyn's 20 fourth-quarter points weren't enough.
The Nets had relatively even scoring across the board, with five players hitting double-digit points. In a low-scoring affair, D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn in scoring and assists, putting up 23 points with 10 dimes.
Russell wasn't particularly efficient in the shooting department, going 6-for-17 from the field and 4-for-11 from three. However, he was able to get to the free-throw line, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe.
Despite a rough shooting night, Russell's scoring and playmaking ability against one of the league's best teams boosts his value as the trade deadline approaches. Despite being traded to Brooklyn on Dec. 29, the Nets could still move the point guard to emphasize the rebuild, or could release him to free up a roster spot in the coming weeks.
In his second stint with the Nets, Russell is showing improvement from his last team, the Los Angeles Lakers. He's averaging 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, a career-high 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
His inefficiencies from Los Angeles have followed him to Brooklyn, as he's shooting 40.3% from the field in seven games with the Nets. However, his three-point percentage has improved, going from 33.3% from three with the Lakers to 36.6% in Brooklyn.
There are a number of teams, specifically in the playoff or title hunt, who could use the playmaking and three-point shooting Russell possesses. While the Nets are focused on moving veteran forward Cameron Johnson, general manager Sean Marks could also be looking to move Russell for a younger piece.
The only reason Brooklyn wouldn't look to move Russell would be because he's on an expiring contract. Set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, he would free up a roster spot at the end of the season, as it's unlikely the Nets will re-sign him.
Marks made it clear the Nets are refusing to take on long-term deals amid their rebuild. Russell fits the description of what Brooklyn could take, hence why he was included in the deal revolving around Dorian Finney-Smith. However, if Russell keeps up this production, teams could be interested in his services ahead of the trade deadline.
