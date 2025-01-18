D'Angelo Russell, Players React to Near Game-Winner Against Lakers
As the clock wound down in the Brooklyn Nets' 102-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, it seemed as if the basketball gods were ready to intervene.
The final shot fell to D'Angelo Russell—traded by LA to the Nets just weeks earlier for the second time—but his attempt was just a bit too strong.
Brooklyn's veteran guard came close to a triple-double, tallying 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds off the bench, but fell just short of delivering the perfect ending to his revenge game.
“I was anxious. No feelings, no nothing. I think as a competitor I’ve been traded a few times. Once I’m traded, I take it personal, and I just keep moving forward,” Russell said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“I mean, when you look back on it in hindsight, there’s probably multiple things I probably could have done,” Russell continued. “For [Jordi Fernandez] to have the confidence in me to make and take that shot, respect. I feel like I owe him one. Got to make one now.”
Players on both sides reflected on the near-game-winner that sent the Nets to 14-28 on the year.
“I loved it, man. We were all on the bench talking like ‘Yo, it’s written. This is part of the story. It was meant to be,” Ziaire Williams recalled. "It looked great, man. Great shot, rhythm, sized it up, got to his stop. I love it. I’ll live or die with that shot all day. He’s been making that shot his whole career. So like I said, man, it was a great, great fight. They were just one point better than us."
Alongside Williams' reaction was Austin Reaves, a former teammate of Russell, who recorded a career-high 39 points.
“Man, it looked good. Not good for us. But the ball looked good in the air. It wouldn’t have been in that position if I didn’t miss about four shots in a row. But yeah I’ve seen him make that shot a million times,” he said. “I’ve seen him make that shot. And fortunately, It didn’t go in. So thank you. But yeah, he played a hell of a game.”
Last night's fight showed promise, especially coming off the worst loss in franchise history at the LA Clippers' hands.
Heading into the final stand of Brooklyn's six-game road trip, the team travels to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.