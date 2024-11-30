Dennis Schröder: The Glue Holding the Nets Together
After a standout showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Dennis Schröder's value appeared to be at an all-time high.
On a seemingly rebuilding Brooklyn Nets squad, fans urged general manager Sean Marks and the front office to capitalize on Schröder's unprecedented performance.
But the Nets held off, tabbing the 31-year-old as the franchise's starting point guard for year one of the overhaul.
Nearly a quarter into the 2024-25 NBA season, Schröder's been the epitome of a glue guy.
He's averaging 18.6 points per game, his best mark in nearly five years, while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.
Outside of Brooklyn's Nov. 24 victory over the Sacramento Kings on the road, the results of Schröder's not playing have looked far different from when he was available.
Take the Nets' recent triumph over the Golden State Warriors, for example. Despite being without Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton while losing Cam Thomas in the fourth quarter, Schröder willed Brooklyn to the win.
He emphasizes "Brooklyn grit." The veteran guard, even in the face of countless injuries, finds ways to lift his team in clutch moments.
But the surprising resurgence of Schröder begs the question: how does this affect the future of the Nets' rebuild?
If Marks aims to secure a top selection in this summer's draft, he'll be forced to move off this roster's glue guy.
Seeing Schröder in another uniform will certainly hurt the supporters who've come to appreciate his production since arriving in Brooklyn last season, but if the goal is still to land either Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper, it's a transaction that must take place.
Until that decision is made, basketball purists get to continue watching Schröder's all-around impact.
