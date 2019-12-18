Dinwiddie and Allen Help Nets Hand Pelicans 13th Straight Loss

In their first overtime victory of the season the Nets pull out a 108-101 win over the Pelicans, extending the Pelicans’ losing streak to 13 games straight. Spencer Dinwiddie led all scorers tonight with 31 points and seven assists.

Dinwiddie already had 14 of his 31 points by halftime, which is impressive seeing as how he scored exactly 24 points for four games straight and averages 21.0 PPG on the season.

In addition to Dinwiddie, Jarrett “The Fro” Allen also had himself a night scoring 12 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and also getting six blocks. This performance got Allen his 14th double-double of the season.

Even though Dinwiddie and Allen led the way last night that win was very much the result of a team effort for Brooklyn, and it showed in just about every area.

The got fouled quite frequently and hit 17 of their 23 free throws. Down low they had their way with the Pelicans, scoring 58 points in the paint.

On the defensive side of the ball the Nets were even more impressive.

The Nets had 10 blocks (double their season average), and held the Pelicans to 101 points, and the point total is even more of a plus, given the fact that the Pelicans are the 9th best scoring team in the league, averaging 112.4 PPG.

If you’re not aware, Brooklyn’s goal this season has been to aim for a particular point total for their opponents each and every game in order to have their best chance at success.

“Tonight we were pretty bad offensively,” said Dinwiddie. “I know I sound like a broken record but it’s the same old thing. If we can hold a team to 100 then we have a chance to win. If we don’t and it gets out of hand, then we don’t really.”

Yes, the Pelicans scored one point over 100 but it took an extra quarter of basketball to do so. At the end of regulation, New Orleans had only scored 93 points.

“Both teams were throwing rocks out there. It wasn’t exactly a great flow to the game, but our defense again saved us,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “We really had to work for this one.”

This defense that coach Atkinson talked about was especially on display when Brooklyn went on a 4-0 run in the last 1:17 of overtime after Brandon Ingram scored the last Pelicans points of the night with a three-point jumper.

Both teams had history working against them, both being 0-2 in OT games this season coming into the night.