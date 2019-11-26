Dinwiddie and Allen Lead Nets to Fourth Straight Win of Impressive Turnaround

In what was a closely contested matchup from opening tip to the last whistle, the Nets defeated the Cavaliers 108-106 behind big nights from Allen and Dinwiddie. They have now won four in a row.

Jarrett Allen tied his season high in scoring with 22 points and set a new season high in rebounds with 22, nine of which were offensive. Seven of these offensive boards took place in the second half, which is a step in the right direction because they haven’t been a third quarter team this season. Even Allen acknowledged that after their last win against the Kings.

“It’s been discussed throughout all of us. I think that was one of the things that was holding us back,” said Allen. “Looking at all of the other games before this, the third quarter was really our crutch, but now we’re getting rid of it and running full speed.”

Dinwiddie on the other hand continued his tear that he’s been on since Kyrie Irving has been out with his shoulder impingement. This outing he scored 23 points, dished out nine assists, rejected three shots and also hit the game winning field goal with 1.8 seconds left on the game clock.

“Spencer Dinwiddie just put on a clinic of how to keep your team under control, [and] make the next right play,” said Cavaliers Head Coach Jim Beilein.

In the six games Irving has been sidelined, Dinwiddie has been averaging 24.6 PPG and 6.6 APG.

Despite Dinwiddie continuing his tear, this game was still so close that neither team ever led by double digits and neither team ever won a quarter by more than five points.

Even though the score stayed close the Nets were monsters on the boards, grabbing 60 rebounds (13 more than their season average). They also dished out 29 assists (seven more than their average).

Although they were able to come out with the win tonight, the Nets have little time to celebrate and have to start preparing for their next three matchups. Two are against the Miami Heat and one against the Boston Celtics; both teams are 12-4 and currently sit at 3rd and 4th place in the Eastern Conference.