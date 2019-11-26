NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Dinwiddie and Allen Lead Nets to Fourth Straight Win of Impressive Turnaround

Eric Webb

In what was a closely contested matchup from opening tip to the last whistle, the Nets defeated the Cavaliers 108-106 behind big nights from Allen and Dinwiddie. They have now won four in a row.

USATSI_13712360_153628568_lowres

Jarrett Allen tied his season high in scoring with 22 points and set a new season high in rebounds with 22, nine of which were offensive. Seven of these offensive boards took place in the second half, which is a step in the right direction because they haven’t been a third quarter team this season. Even Allen acknowledged that after their last win against the Kings.

“It’s been discussed throughout all of us. I think that was one of the things that was holding us back,” said Allen. “Looking at all of the other games before this, the third quarter was really our crutch, but now we’re getting rid of it and running full speed.”

Dinwiddie on the other hand continued his tear that he’s been on since Kyrie Irving has been out with his shoulder impingement. This outing he scored 23 points, dished out nine assists, rejected three shots and also hit the game winning field goal with 1.8 seconds left on the game clock.

“Spencer Dinwiddie just put on a clinic of how to keep your team under control, [and] make the next right play,” said Cavaliers Head Coach Jim Beilein.

In the six games Irving has been sidelined, Dinwiddie has been averaging 24.6 PPG and 6.6 APG.

Despite Dinwiddie continuing his tear, this game was still so close that neither team ever led by double digits and neither team ever won a quarter by more than five points.

Even though the score stayed close the Nets were monsters on the boards, grabbing 60 rebounds (13 more than their season average). They also dished out 29 assists (seven more than their average).

Although they were able to come out with the win tonight, the Nets have little time to celebrate and have to start preparing for their next three matchups. Two are against the Miami Heat and one against the Boston Celtics; both teams are 12-4 and currently sit at 3rd and 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously draws up unique final play to close out the Knicks by running final 0.4 seconds off clock in Nets' 103-101 win at MSG

Rick Laughland
0

The Nets super-sub had a brilliant idea at MSG to close out the Knicks.

What The NBA's Potential Schedule Changes Mean For The Durant/ Kyrie Nets

Rob Lep
0

The league's new rules, reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, give fans a bigger chance of seeing the LeBron vs Durant rematch in the non-KD-Warriors NBA they've always wanted.

Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been Brilliant In Kyrie Irving's Absence

Rob Lep
0

He's scored 20+ points in each of the four games Irving has missed, setting a new career-high.

Shumpert guarding Barnes as he drives in to the basket.

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn had their foot on the gas from start to finish.

Kyrie Irving's leadership and attitude often questioned when his durability and toughness are the real problem

Rick Laughland
0

Irving has all the leadership he needs, it's staying on the court that is his real problem.

Nets unveil confusing, just plain old terrible 'Bed-Stuy' City Edition Jersey

Rick Laughland
0

The worst Jersey debut of the year award goes to the Brooklyn Nets.

Nets Play Safe While Working Around Kyrie Irving’s Injury

Larry Stansbury
0

Hopefully, this injury is not long-term.

Jarrett Allen's monster double-double leads the way as Nets overpower Hornets 101-91

Rick Laughland
0

Brooklyn stopped the bleeding against Charlotte.

Kyrie Irving’s Injury Leads to Missing Another Game

Larry Stansbury
0

This is the third straight game in a row.

Spencer Dinwiddie is Defiant While His NBA Contract Escalates a FeudDraft SharePreviewPublish

Larry Stansbury
0

Looks like Dinwiddie is in trouble.