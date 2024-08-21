Does Nets' Ben Simmons Have an NBA Future Beyond 2024-25?
It's been a fall from grace for one of the NBA's once-brightest superstars.
Five years ago, some believed Ben Simmons would eventually overtake LeBron James' role as the league's versatile, electrifying face. And they had good reason to feel that way. Simmons was magical during his early years, but injuries and mindset quickly erased any of his potential.
Now heading into year eight, it seems possible that he won't even be a member of an opening day roster come 2025-26. The Brooklyn Nets forward's five-year, $177 million deal he signed back in 2020 with the Philadelphia 76ers is set to expire next summer.
Simmons once boasted elite playmaking and defensive abilities, which while still strong, have been completely washed away by outside forces. He plays with next to none of the confidence he used to exude, and a long injury history has prevented him from ever returning to form.
Would another franchise take a flyer on Simmons in hopes of revitalizing his career? Possibly, but the deal may not cost any more than the veteran minimum. Money should never be an issue for him given the magnitude of his first extension, but the drop-off in salary will definitely feel different for the once-rising star.
He could become the league's next feel-good story of a disgraced and written-off piece accepting a smaller role and becoming a major contributor, but it would take the perfect situation for that to happen.
