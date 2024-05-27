Donovan Mitchell Saga Continues: Do the Nets Have a Backup Plan?
It seems the Brooklyn Nets may have mistakenly put all their eggs in the wrong basket.
While the organization is stuck "at crossroads" in the words of owner Joe Tsai, they continue to weigh the possibility of blowing up the current roster or attempting to trade for a difference-maker, the decision could be made for them.
Per Cleveland columnist Terry Pluto, "it appears Donovan Mitchell is staying with the Cavs." Recent reports suggest that if Mitchell does not sign the $200 million contract he is due for this summer, Cleveland would opt to trade the star guard to prevent losing him for nothing in next year's free agency. If Mitchell signs on the dotted line, the Nets' dream of bringing last season's All-NBA second teamer home will be all but dead.
Brooklyn losing out on the Mitchell sweepstakes would be detrimental, as it appears he's been their target for quite a while. This begs the question: does the franchise have a backup plan?
As the only true star in this off-season's free-agent pool comes by way of Paul George, who wouldn't fit well next to Mikal Bridges given their similar play-styles, acquiring a partner for Bridges would have to come via trade. Throughout the Mitchell drama, rumors have emerged citing that if Mitchell stays in Cleveland, all-star guard Darius Garland could be on his way out.
Still just 24 years old, Garland is under contract through the 2027-28 season and will command $36.7 million next year. Could Brooklyn double dip into the Cavs' roster after missing out on Mitchell? It's quite possible. A trio of Garland, Bridges and Cam Thomas would likely push the Nets into the playoff picture next season while providing the much-needed solution to Brooklyn's "crossroads" issue.
