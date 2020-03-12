Nets Insider
Don't Look Now But Chris Chiozza Is Finding His Way In the League

Eric Webb

After stunning the Lakers 104-102 in Staples Center last night a lot of the talk has been about what went wrong with the Lakers and how good the Nets can be since they did this without their two biggest stars. However one thing that’s not getting talked about enough is Chris Chiozza.

The University of Florida product has began to ball out in Kyrie Irving’s absence. Since Irving went out in February and Spencer Dinwiddie had a bit of a funk in that same month Brooklyn has been looking for another ball handler and they found one in Chiozza.

Since January Chiozza has been playing for the Nets’ G-League team, the Long Island Nets after getting waived by the Washington Wizards’ G-League team, Capital City G0-Go, in December. He’s been in and out of the lineup, but has played in five straight games for the Brooklyn Nets, which ties the most consistent amount of games he’s played in for them.

In this recent stint he’s averaged 10.0 PPG, 2.6 APG and 3.2 RPG.

