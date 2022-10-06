Skip to main content
Draymond Green Shares Challenge For Ben Simmons

Noah Graham | Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Draymond Green Shares Challenge For Ben Simmons

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a message for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ben Simmons is set to enter a big year for both him and his new team. Now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons is looking to put his fiasco with the Philadelphia 76ers behind him, and help lead Brooklyn to a championship.

For the Nets, they are in a similar spot. Fresh off a season where basketball was hardly the focus, Brooklyn had an even more complicated offseason, with Kevin Durant attempting to force his way out. Now with everyone seemingly bought in, from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on down, the team is looking to recenter their focus on a championship.

Ben Simmons projects to be a key piece in Brooklyn's title hopes, and despite his limitations, possesses several attributes that should directly help his new team. While critics often focus on what Ben Simmons cannot do, as opposed to what he can do, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently sounded off on those critics, challenging Simmons to be himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I challenge Ben to not get outside of himself and want to provide to everyone else what they want to see. Forget that, bruh. You an All-Star. Three-time All-Star, All-NBA performer. You're Ben Simmons for a reason, be Ben Simmons, and be the absolute best Ben Simmons you can be. F--k what everybody else talking bout... That's what I want to talk about, what he can do."

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

031022-kdsimmons
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons Playing vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19122301
News

Royce O'Neale Reveals Thoughts About Being Traded From Jazz to Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19121776_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Availability Against Heat To Be Determined

By Chris Milholen
1240239570.0
News

Blake Griffin Shares First Message Since Leaving Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
kd-football-us
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Fantasy Football Team

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15517571_168390270_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Has 'Completely Moved On' From Ben Simmons

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19172912_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Give Inside Look at Ben Simmons' Return to Court

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19172170-scaled
News

Ben Simmons Reacts to First Game With Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn