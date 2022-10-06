Draymond Green Shares Challenge For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is set to enter a big year for both him and his new team. Now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons is looking to put his fiasco with the Philadelphia 76ers behind him, and help lead Brooklyn to a championship.

For the Nets, they are in a similar spot. Fresh off a season where basketball was hardly the focus, Brooklyn had an even more complicated offseason, with Kevin Durant attempting to force his way out. Now with everyone seemingly bought in, from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on down, the team is looking to recenter their focus on a championship.

Ben Simmons projects to be a key piece in Brooklyn's title hopes, and despite his limitations, possesses several attributes that should directly help his new team. While critics often focus on what Ben Simmons cannot do, as opposed to what he can do, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently sounded off on those critics, challenging Simmons to be himself.

"I challenge Ben to not get outside of himself and want to provide to everyone else what they want to see. Forget that, bruh. You an All-Star. Three-time All-Star, All-NBA performer. You're Ben Simmons for a reason, be Ben Simmons, and be the absolute best Ben Simmons you can be. F--k what everybody else talking bout... That's what I want to talk about, what he can do."

