ESPN Analyst Calls Nets Most Unlikeable Team in NBA History

The Nets are not a very loved team right now.

The Brooklyn Nets have done themselves no favors this season. They were once a team that everyone wanted to see fail, just because they were a super team. Now, people legitimately don't like the team off the court as human beings anymore. 

ESPN analyst Jay Williams absolutely ripped into the team, and how unlikeable they are on 'Keyshawn, JWill and Max.'

"It needs to be said, they are the most unlikeable team maybe in the history of the NBA," Williams said. "Let's be honest about it, let's just call it for what it is. The reality of the matter is, we might have the Bad Boys [Pistons] alright, but we are talking about things that they did on the court. We spend so much time talking about all the things happening off the court that deter us away from how skillful this team is on the court."

For the most part, Williams isn't wrong. The problems that people have with the Brooklyn Nets are no longer about their on-court performances. People don't like them because of the things they tweet, the way they act at press conferences, the coaches they hire, and how they've been acting in real life. Granted, none of these actions are a true indicator of how Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant are as actual human beings. One tweet isn't enough to assume who a person is, absolutely not. The lack of remorse though, speaks volumes.

The future of the Brooklyn Nets continues to remain very cloudy, it's going to be very interesting to see how this team looks by the end of the season. 

