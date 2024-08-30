ESPN: Nets to 'Control' 2025 Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets will have all the tools at their exposure to out-maneuver the rest of the league next summer, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.
During NBA on ESPN's Top-10 things to watch for in 2025, the former Nets' assistant general manager crowned an early offseason champion ahead of the upcoming season.
"Next summer could be controlled by the Brooklyn Nets, if they want to," Marks said. "They are stacked as far as draft equity, they'll have potentially $70 million in cap space, even more depending on what happens with Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas is rookie extension eligible here. So Brooklyn can certainly rebound rather quickly in their rebuild because this is going to be a lean year in Brooklyn."
"Brooklyn controls free agency."
A season likely to be full of growing pains will surely pay dividends in the long run. Just like he did after taking over a dire Nets roster back in 2016, Sean Marks has shown the ability to right the ship in a very short period of time. Potentially equipped with a top-five draft selection and one of the league's largest amount of cap space, Brooklyn is fully in position to come out of the offseason as major winners.
Marks has had a masterful 2024 offseason as it is, and he will have the opportunity to clean up yet again in a calendar year.
