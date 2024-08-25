Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets to Play 'Fast' and 'Disruptive'
Similar to the Golden State Warriors' shooting ability or the San Antonio Spurs' hard-nosed defense, the Brooklyn Nets will adopt a playstyle that becomes synonymous with the franchise.
In a recent article by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, second-year breakout candidates Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney discussed the implementation of Fernandez's signature on-court approach.
"I think the main part is playing fast, playing confident," Wilson said. "Not being out there settling and not being unsure of anything. But everything at full speed and understanding that you've got to attack in everything ... whether it's shooting, dribbling, finding the open teammate, running down the floor sprinting to the corner, those different things."
The new-look Nets identity will be built on hustle and selflessness. Brooklyn ranked 20th in team defensive rating in 2024, an alarming number considering both Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton spearheaded the defense.
With Fernandez now installed, a true culture can be established.
"We want to play fast, want to play hard," Clowney said. "We want to be disruptive. We know we've got to be a great defensive team if we want any shot at winning games, and that's just the reality of it. Nobody's got to sugarcoat that for us. We understand that."
The Nets hear the noise. They're well aware that many project them to finish among the league's worst performers next season, yet they pay no mind to it. Fernandez's most impressive feat to date may be how quickly he's managed to get everyone to buy in, finally giving Brooklyn the reputation they've been longing for.
