Fernandez 'Proud' of Shorthanded Nets Despite Loss to Pistons
In last night's blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Brooklyn Nets had more "out" designations than players available.
Bojan Bogdanovic, De'Anthony Melton, Trendon Watford, Dariq Whitehead, Maxwell Lewis, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Day'Ron Sharpe all sat, leaving just eight men eligible to play.
Despite being handed their third-straight home loss, head coach Jordi Fernandez was pleased with how his guys fought.
“[I’m] very proud of this group. [They] keep fighting. Obviously, what we have to look at is what can we do better,” Fernandez said via Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “Our shots at the rim got blocked and those are like turnovers. It just goes the other way. … So, it’s a learning process. I really like the fight. We knew that their physicality would be high. … Again, keep fighting until the end of the fourth quarter. That’s what’s important for me.”
Through the Nets' gritty performance emerged a breakout game from Noah Clowney, a first-round selection from the 2023 NBA Draft.
He posted a career-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds, showcasing his potential to develop into a primary option in the future.
“I liked [Clowney's] versatility. I liked his competitiveness, and he’s not second-guessing,” Fernandez continued. "He’s being aggressive. Proud of him. I still think he can even be better and that’s what we’re going to aim for.”
Having dropped three in a row, Brooklyn looks towards tomorrow night's road matchup with the Denver Nuggets in hopes of getting off the schneid.
