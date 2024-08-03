Former Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant Dominates Olympic Basketball Group Stage
Former Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant helped lead Team USA to their third consecutive win in the 2024 Paris Olympics, this time against Puerto Rico, 104-81. The United States has now finished group play in men's basketball, finishing with the best point differential of 64, clinching the top seed in the quarterfinals.
The United States defeated Serbia and South Sudan in their first two games, and Durant was a huge part of their dominance. KD made his 2024 debut after a left calf strain kept him out of warmup games. Against Serbia, he put up a game-high 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, going 5-for-5 from deep. In their second game versus South Sudan, Durant had 14 points and three steals on just five shots.
Durant's group play stats finished at 16.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals. In the win against Puerto Rico, Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for the most rebounds in Team USA history, and is now five points from tying Lisa Leslie for the most points. Nets fans took the time to appreciate Durant's Olympic greatness on social media.
The former Brooklyn forward did not have the best ending in New York City's third borough, but he made the Nets a playoff team and contender in his two-and-a-half seasons, averaging 28.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Brooklyn made the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing in a thrilling game seven to the Milwaukee Bucks, which would be the farthest the team would go with KD.
