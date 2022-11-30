Skip to main content

Former Net Takes Potential Shot at Brooklyn Nets' GM

Bruce Brown believes he can do more than how GMs labeled him.

Bruce Brown was an important member of the Brooklyn Nets. They were a team that often found themselves shorthanded and needed roleplayers like Brown to step up. Unfortunately, it seems like Brown doesn't feel like the Nets wanted him.

During a conversation with Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Brown let out some candid feelings towards NBA GMs and potentially his previous team.

“I’m doing things people said I couldn’t do," Brown said to Singer. Mike Singer then followed up with a question if Brown was talking specifically to Brooklyn, to which Bruce Brown had a cheeky reply.

“I’m talking to everyone who thought I couldn’t play a guard," Bruce Brown said. "That’s to a lot of GMs in the NBA.”

Bruce Brown has only played for three teams during his NBA career: Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Denver Nuggets. He switched from a guard to a forward during his time with the Nets as well. During Brown's second year with the Pistons, he was playing point guard and averaged four assists a game before being moved to a forward with the Nets.

While Bruce Brown isn't exactly singling out the Brooklyn Nets front office, it feels pretty easy to deduce that there's a shot there. It's worth noting that Bruce Brown is also a second-round pick, so it's very easy for him to have a chip on his shoulder toward multiple GMs. For what it's worth, Nets fans will always remember Brown fondly for his capability to step up in big moments.

