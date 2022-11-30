Former Net Takes Potential Shot at Brooklyn Nets' GM

Bruce Brown was an important member of the Brooklyn Nets. They were a team that often found themselves shorthanded and needed roleplayers like Brown to step up. Unfortunately, it seems like Brown doesn't feel like the Nets wanted him.

During a conversation with Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Brown let out some candid feelings towards NBA GMs and potentially his previous team.

“I’m doing things people said I couldn’t do," Brown said to Singer. Mike Singer then followed up with a question if Brown was talking specifically to Brooklyn, to which Bruce Brown had a cheeky reply.

“I’m talking to everyone who thought I couldn’t play a guard," Bruce Brown said. "That’s to a lot of GMs in the NBA.”

Bruce Brown has only played for three teams during his NBA career: Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Denver Nuggets. He switched from a guard to a forward during his time with the Nets as well. During Brown's second year with the Pistons, he was playing point guard and averaged four assists a game before being moved to a forward with the Nets.

While Bruce Brown isn't exactly singling out the Brooklyn Nets front office, it feels pretty easy to deduce that there's a shot there. It's worth noting that Bruce Brown is also a second-round pick, so it's very easy for him to have a chip on his shoulder toward multiple GMs. For what it's worth, Nets fans will always remember Brown fondly for his capability to step up in big moments.

