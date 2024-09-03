Former Nets' Guard May Be Back on the Market Soon
After signaling a total overhaul by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets were suddenly in search of low-risk high-reward prospects. One in particular, Lonnie Walker IV, spent last season with the rebuilding franchise and would've fit that criteria perfectly. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics swooped in and added the 25-year-old on an Exhibit 10 deal. The pairing may prove to be short-lived, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
"I’m told there’s a chance Walker is waived after camp to keep Boston’s 15th roster spot open going into the season," Charania wrote on Aug. 29.
It would be a dream scenario for Brooklyn if they are able to rekindle their relationship with the former Miami Hurricanes star following his potential waiving, yet it seems highly unlikely. Boston would cut ties with Walker due to a desire to keep an open roster spot for the upcoming regular season, and Brooklyn already has a surplus of players they will be forced to make tough decisions on.
From a talent standpoint, bringing back Walker would be a no-brainer. It seems there are just too many hoops general manager Sean Marks would be forced to jump through to even consider a reunion. Also, the Nets let him walk once already. Theres no guaruntee that even if he became available again Brooklyn would be interested, but today's modern NBA has shown anything is possible.
