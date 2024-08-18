Former Nets' HC Returns to Brooklyn Next Season
The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers can't help but find themselves joint at the hip when it comes to NBA headlines. At the beginning of this offseason, Brooklyn was heavily linked to a potential Donovan Mitchell deal. Darius Garland's name was also thrown around as a potential target. Then, Cleveland hired former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson as their lead man. Once Mikal Bridges was dealt and Brooklyn's rebuild ensued, the Mitchell rumors died out, sparking new interest in Cavs' forward Isaac Okoro. No deal ever came to fruition between the two franchises.
Atkinson returns to Brooklyn on Feb. 20 for the first time since he stepped down ahead of the NBA's COVID-19 shutdown, equipped with two former Nets in his rotation and another two on his staff. The 57-year-old coach has Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert as his disposal, along with DeMarre Carroll and Jordan Ott as assistant coaches.
Allen and LeVert were famously members of 2021's James Harden deal. Carroll enjoyed a two-year tenure in Brooklyn from 2017-2019, and Ott served as the Nets' top assistant from 2016-2022.
The mid-season matchup will act as a homecoming for many key members of the new-look Cavaliers as they look to defeat the overhauled Nets. The storylines are plentiful, and may incite multiple tribute videos for those who offered great contribution to Brooklyn over the years.
