Fred VanVleet Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Comments About Him

After Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning buzzer beater to lift the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors, he credited his father for some advice he'd given before the road trip. During his on-court interview, Irving said, "A lot of confidence. Team trust. Just getting my feet underneath me. I talked to my dad before I came on this trip, my dad told me to get my balance underneath me every time I shoot my threes."

Irving continued, saying, "I haven't been shooting it as great as I want to on the season, but just gotta keep repping it out. Once you got the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, that's what you dream about."

Irving's postgame comments were not solely about himself, because when the star guard got to the podium, he shared some high praise for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. When asked about VanVleet, Irving said, "I love going against Fred. I watch him a lot, he watches me a lot. Throughout the game, talking back and forth a little bit. He hits a three in transition right in my face, and he's like 'Let's go.' I have so much respect for Fred. He's a winner. He's a champion."

VanVleet saw these comments, and responded on Twitter to Irving:

Irving and VanVleet have had some battles over the years, and while the Nets won this contest, the mutual respect was evident between both sides after the game.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry