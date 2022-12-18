Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Comments About Him

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have some mutual respect
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning buzzer beater to lift the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors, he credited his father for some advice he'd given before the road trip. During his on-court interview, Irving said, "A lot of confidence. Team trust. Just getting my feet underneath me. I talked to my dad before I came on this trip, my dad told me to get my balance underneath me every time I shoot my threes."

Irving continued, saying, "I haven't been shooting it as great as I want to on the season, but just gotta keep repping it out. Once you got the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, that's what you dream about."

Irving's postgame comments were not solely about himself, because when the star guard got to the podium, he shared some high praise for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. When asked about VanVleet, Irving said, "I love going against Fred. I watch him a lot, he watches me a lot. Throughout the game, talking back and forth a little bit. He hits a three in transition right in my face, and he's like 'Let's go.' I have so much respect for Fred. He's a winner. He's a champion."

VanVleet saw these comments, and responded on Twitter to Irving:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irving and VanVleet have had some battles over the years, and while the Nets won this contest, the mutual respect was evident between both sides after the game.

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

In This Article (2)

Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 7.11.33 PM
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Immediate Reaction to Game Winning Buzzer Beater vs. Raptors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17134483_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Kevin Durant Told James Harden He Was Not in Shape

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19547739
News

Key Player Receives Last Minute Injury Update For Nets vs. Raptors Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19431543
News

Report: Lakers Interested in Trading For Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19619528_168390270_lowres
News

James Harden Reveals True Reason For Nets Trade

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19521269 (1)
News

How Jacque Vaughn's decision to trim Nets' shootarounds, practices is beneficial

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17988207_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving assists Howard University student in need

By Chris Milholen