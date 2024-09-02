Get to Know the Brooklyn Nets' Rumored Addition Yongxi Cui
Once hopeful to become the first Chinese player drafted in the NBA since Zhou Qi and Wang Zhelin in 2016, Yongxi Cui is now rumored to be joining the Brooklyn Nets on a two-way deal.
First reported by NetsDaily, Brooklyn has yet to confirm the signing despite Cui's social media accounts following many of his possible future teammates.
The 6-foot-8 guard just completed his second season in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) where he held averages of 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three assists per game on 46.1% shooting. Prior to his transition to professional play in his home country, Cui attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia. In an interview with HoopsHype, the Head of International Basketball Development at the NBA provided more insight on the intriguing prospect.
“He was really, truly like cracking jokes,” Chris Ebersole said. “I just thought he was so impressive, willing to make mistakes and take risks. Everybody, from our staff to all his teammates, thinks so highly of him because of that.”
According to Ebersole, Cui's defensive capabilities are his best attribute.
“He’s got really good feet and plays super hard,” he said. “Those ingredients, for both on-ball defense and off-ball positioning, serve him well.”
Cui echoed this sentiment in the same HoopsHype interview, emmitting confidence that is surely to excite Nets fans.
"My strongest skill is defense because, in my life, I can’t let everyone beat me. I go into a focused, mental state. So, I can’t let a player beat me every time and score on me. Defense is my job," he said.
A 6-foot-8 guard with elite defensive capabilities who shoots 36.5% from beyond the arc is going to be hard to keep off Brooklyn's roster.
