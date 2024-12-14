Golden State Warriors in ‘Serious Pursuit’ of Nets’ Dennis Schroder
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania and other reports, the Golden State Warriors are in serious pursuit of Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder.
The deal would make sense on both ends, as the Golden State Warriors look to add firepower to continue competing in a tough Western Conference, and Brooklyn needs to offload its veteran talent in order to reach the upper ranks of the NBA Draft.
Both teams likely sit a little below or above where they’d like to be at the moment, with Golden State looking to climb from No. 5 in the West, and the Nets looking to drop from No. 10 in the East.
Even more, Schroder has been a borderline breakout start for Brooklyn so far this season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45% overall and 39% from 3-point land.
His acquisition on the Warriors end makes sense, as he’s able to run full time point guard as a paint-diving ball-handler, or moonlight as a two-guard with solid shooting, similarly to superstar Steph Curry.
Official details haven’t been released on a potential framework, but Marc Stein reported that De’Anthony Melton’s expiring contract might be on the move to Brooklyn in exchange. One source told Stein that the deal is "imminent."
While Schroder is having a great season, Brooklyn might not be getting any of Golden State’s young core back in the deal, but rather future draft selections.
