Warriors Join Nets In Sweepstakes For Star Forward
It's known the relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat is souring, and it's doing so at a time when the star forward could soon hit the open market.
Entering the last season of his deal, Butler is seeking a contract extension that he likely won't get in Miami. With the Heat being unwilling to tie up long-term money in Butler, he could soon choose the next team he plays for.
While an extension might not be on the table for Butler -- it doesn't seem the Heat want to trade the forward, either. Butler is expected to play out his contract in Miami, which makes the most sense. He's got two remaining seasons, with a player option before the 2025-26 season.
There has also been some traction between the Brooklyn Nets and a potential Butler pairing in the future. Should Butler opt out of his contract next offseason, he can sign a three-year, $171 million contract elsewhere, or a four-year, $243 million deal in Miami.
In a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, The Athletic's Sam Amick revealed that a prominent NBA franchise could join the Butler sweepstakes. According to Amick, the Golden State Warriors are showing interest in the All-Star forward.
“Talking trade wise, a couple of guys who come to mind. Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn't get an extension done," Amick said."The Warriors, as you know, have interest there. And I think probably made a couple calls during the summer.”
The Heat have no urgency to trade Butler, but, without an extension, Miami can find some return on their star player by trading him. The Nets likely can't compete with a trade package Golden State can offer -- if the Warriors do choose to make an offer.
The best chance the Nets have to land Butler is to wait out the situation and see him hit free agency next offseason, then tying up long-term money -- likely three seasons -- in his services.
