Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Named Nets Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets are seeking players who can be part of the team for the long haul, and very few, if any, are on the current roster.
That means the Nets will have to find their marks in other means: free agency, the draft and the trade market.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that the team could target Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga in a potential trade.
"Kuminga has yet to sign an extension with the Warriors, leaving his future with the franchise in doubt. He'd be a welcome piece in Brooklyn given his athleticism and positional versatility coming off a season where he averaged 16.1 points on 52.9 percent shooting overall," Swartz writes. "Still just 21 years old going into his fourth professional season, the Nets should see if they can acquire Kuminga and move on from some of their older (yet still valuable) forwards."
It remains to be seen what kind of deal the Warriors would want with the Nets that would land them Kuminga. The only player that may intrigue the Warriors enough for them to send Kuminga to Brooklyn is Nic Claxton, and his chances of being traded are very slim after just signing a long-term extension.
The Nets would likely need to throw in some draft capital in order to get a player like Kuminga. It doesn't have to be him specifically, but these young players who are third or fourth options on better teams should be the targets for the Nets in the long run, similar to what Mikal Bridges was before coming to Brooklyn.
If the Nets can scour the trade market and find a player like that, it would accelerate their rebuild.
