Grizzlies Could Target Nets Forward in Trade
The Brooklyn Nets could be making some changes during the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes a change could be made if the Memphis Grizzlies target Nets forward Cam Johnson on the trade market.
"While second-round rookie Jaylen Wells was a revelation in Memphis this season, the Grizzlies still need more help on the wings. They just don't have enough wing-sized players who have something to contribute on both ends of the court," Buckley wrote.
"That's probably why they were linked to Cameron Johnson ahead of the trade deadline. And since that itch went unscratched during trade season, it should surprise no one if the team gets tied to him again this summer.
"He's a 6'8", 210-pound forward with a reliable three-ball, usable defensive versatility and more shot-creation than you'll find in a typical three-and-D swingman. His numbers were inflated this season by the lack of scoring support in Brooklyn, but he still deserves credit for finding his way to 18.8 points per night while also posting an efficient 47.5/39/89.3 shooting slash.
"It seems clear that he won't be easily plucked away from the Nets, but at 29 years old, it's just as obvious he's not a timeline fit for a team that just lost 56 games. There should be a price point that makes sense for both Brooklyn and Memphis."
The Grizzlies were just eliminated in the playoffs, so they will be going back to the drawing board this offseason. Perhaps a move with the Nets makes sense for both sides.