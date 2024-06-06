Guard Dennis Schroder Discusses Future with Brooklyn Nets
Dennis Schroder has been a Brooklyn Net for one half of an NBA season so far. His services were brought in to replace Spencer Dinwiddie's impact for the Nets.
In 29 games with Brooklyn, the Nets point guard averaged 15 points and 6 six assists on 41% shooting from three and 42% shooting from the field. All things considered, the guard made positive contributions to a team depserately needing it.
Recently, upon returning to Germany, Schroder told a German newsletter that he is content with his situation on the Brooklyn Nets, with another guaranteed year left on his contract.
According to the Braunschweiger Zeitung, Schroder said, "Brooklyn is a really cool, great organization, quite family-oriented. I'd definitely like to stick around for the long haul -- My agent and I feel like the Nets liked how I contributed. I've brought in more defense, teamwork and displayed leadership, but if someone as exceptional as Giannis Antetokounmpo or another superstar wants to join Brooklyn, the Nets could make deals to acquire that player ... and that's why nothing is certain in the NBA."
It has not been Schroder trending in trade rumors at this point in the offseason. But the same thing can't be said about some of his teammates. It's hard to see the Nets not making any offseason trades after starting to clean house within their front office before the end of last season.
