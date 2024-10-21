Rockets' Fred VanVleet Linked to Nets as 'Ambitious' Trade Target
The Houston Rocket's over-reliance on drafting guards may prove to benefit the Brooklyn Nets' future cap situation.
In a recent article from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, Fred VanVleet was named Brooklyn's one 'ambitious' trade target ahead of 2024-25. Bailey broke down how yet another blockbuster deal between the two franchises would seemingly benefit both sides.
After drafting Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard over the course of four seasons, Houston's addition of VanVleet in 2023 appears more head-scratching than it already did. The 30-year-old guard is a former NBA champion, and still put up starting-level numbers albeit on a poor Rockets team last season.
If Houston wants to maximize the value of their young core, Brooklyn could step in to take on VanVleet.
Bailey writes that due to the Nets' crowded wing room, the franchise could cut ties with some of its "rotation-level forwards" for VanVleet's contract, which includes a team option in 2025-26. So essentially Brooklyn can provide itself more flexibility in the long run by dealing a package sure to include either Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith or possibly even both.
The proposal is surely intriguing but not necessary. Cap room isn't expected to be a concern for the Nets in the coming seasons, and outside of paying in-house talent, it's a little too soon to start dreaming of marquee free agent additions.
Adding VanVleet would likely force Brooklyn further down the draft lottery, and missing out on a chance to add Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey because of a future cap flexibility move would do nothing but anger hopeful fans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.