How 'Best Trade Partner' Nets Could Acquire a Familiar Face
During the 2018-19 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the most entertaining squads leaguewide. Led by first-time All-Star D'Angelo Russell, the Nets surpassed all expectations and ultimately fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
Now, over five years later, there's a path for Russell to land back in Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently reported the Los Angeles Lakers may view the Nets as their "best trade partner" in an attempt to acquire a veteran contributor.
Beyond Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, who according to Buckley are "hand-in-glove fits alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Los Angeles could also hold interest in either Day'Ron Sharpe or Nic Claxton.
The return package must be worthwhile for Brooklyn to part with any of the four.
Enter Russell.
Still just 28 years old, the second selection in the 2015 NBA draft has seen his numbers dip significantly through a quarter of the 2024-25 campaign. A change of scenery could spark a resurgence from Russell.
But the Lakers would have to add more to the package than just the former Net. In year one of what was meant to be a complete rebuild, Brooklyn is far better than anyone predicted, signaling the need for more future assets.
The acquisition of Russell could be considered a future asset as well. Should a deal be struck soon, he'll have the opportunity to re-establish himself as a sought-after rotational piece, potentially handing the Nets another valuable piece come February's trade deadline.
While all speculation, the reunion does make sense in an array of aspects.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.