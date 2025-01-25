How Desperate Are Nets Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Brooklyn Nets are inching closer to the trade deadline knowing that they have to continue being aggressive.
While none of their top-tier trade assets are facing unrestricted free agency, the Nets want to strike while the iron is hot and look to make some moves before Feb. 6.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst described the Nets' desperation level at a "medium" in a recent article.
"For a team in asset acquisition mode, Brooklyn has yet to move the player whom league decision-makers have labeled as the most likely to be traded over the next two weeks: forward Cameron Johnson," ESPN writes.
"Johnson has both a reasonable contract (roughly $65 million over the next three seasons) and is having a career season (19.4 points per game with 41.9% from 3). Johnson has been sitting an awful lot over the past couple of weeks with an ankle issue, a move that seems both very protective and very convenient, from opposing teams' perspectives.
"Sources said, however, that the Nets' price for Johnson's services remains high -- and that they'll be content to hang on to him if that price isn't met. That is something Brooklyn has shown a willingness to do before -- Dorian Finney-Smith, for example, had been a potential trade target for the past year before eventually being traded to the Lakers last month, albeit for second-round picks."
The Nets appear to remain firm in their asking price for Johnson, and they should. He is under contract for multiple seasons and currently playing in the best season of his career.
The Nets could also look to trade players like Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe, both of whom face restricted free agency this summer. However, the need to try and those players is not as immediate as it is with Johnson.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Miami Heat, who are dealing with trade deadline drama of their own. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network locally or stream it on NBA League Pass.
