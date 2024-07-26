How Does Killian Hayes Fit the Brooklyn Nets' Rebuild?
First Ziaire Williams, now Killian Hayes.
Since their entrance into a total overhaul, the Brooklyn Nets have made it a priority to give young and underwhelming NBA players a change of scenery. On July 19, general manager Sean Marks struck a deal for Williams, the former 10th overall selection in 2021, and today agreed on a one-year deal with Hayes, the former 7th overall selection in 2020.
If one were to base their opinion of Hayes purely on the 22-year-old's perception on social media, the reaction to this signing would come with mockery. But, while not a superstar by any means, Hayes was not nearly as bad during his short stint in Detroit as many fans believe.
Before being waived back in February of this year, Hayes was averaging a career-high in field goal percentage, something he struggled with mightily in his first three seasons. The majority of the blame for his lack of development should be placed on the organization he was previously a part of, one that over the last decade has about as bad a track record as one can have. Now in Brooklyn, Hayes has the opportunity to blossom into the versatile combo guard scouts expected him to be back in 2020.
While unlikely to start to begin the season, Hayes at least gives the Nets another option at the guard spot outside of Dennis Smith Jr. and Dennis Schröder. And again, just like Williams, if Hayes does in fact become that versatile combo guard, Marks will have fooled the entire league and landed another future contributor once Brooklyn returns to relevancy.
