How Jalen Wilson Matches up With Previous Summer League MVP's
After an eventful NBA Summer League came to a close with the Miami Heat running away with the 2024 championship in Las Vegas, we got a sneak peek of what NBA legends of tomorrow have to offer. Jalen Wilson of the Brooklyn Nets won the Summer League MVP award after averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and one assist on 47.3 percent shooting while also leading all players in three-point field goals made with 22 treys. It was certainly a monumental feat for the Nets forward and of course the Nets organization, but how does Wilson's MVP season match up with a few previous Summer League MVP's?
Kyle Anderson put the league on notice in 2015 on his way to winning NBA Summer League MVP. The former San Antonio Spurs forward averaged 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. What was a bit more impressive about Anderson's run was that it helped fuel a Finals appearance for San Antonio and eventually a championship.
Keegan Murray also had a memorable NBA Summer League MVP run in 2022, averaging 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. The Sacramento Kings forward's road to MVP was very impressive because he almost did it on 50/40/90 shooting splits from the field for the entire summer, but he fell short by only shooting 80.8 percent from the stripe. He finished the campaign with exactly 50% accuracy from the field and 40% shooting from downtown. Similar to Wilson, Murray's efforts were not enough for a Finals berth or a championship.
Moving forward, Wilson will be entering only his second season in the NBA. After an NBA Summer League campaign like the one he just had, the league is well aware of how high his ceiling is, which is no limit. The Nets forward is in great company when matching up his 2024 Summer League season with players like Murray and Anderson. Those are two highly sought-after glue guys that any team would love to have. It'll be very interesting to see how Wilson taps into more of his potential going into the 2024-25 season.
