How Many Wins Will Nets Have?
The Brooklyn Nets have performed better than expected in the first month of the season, but there's reason to believe that the winning may not last.
The Nets are hovering around the .500 mark, but they may be due for a drop in the standings as the season rolls along.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Nets will have 25 wins at the end of the season.
"Trades are coming. Plural. You also better believe the Nets will reach a point in the season at which they'll sign dudes off the street and close games with them over better options, citing the importance of development rather than a much-too-rosy crunch-time record," Favale writes. "Hell, Brooklyn might even feel like 25 wins is one or 17 too many. But it needn't worry. In our world, this is (not-)good enough to bag top-four lottery odds."
This means that the Nets are only due for about 15 or so wins in their final 60 games of the season, but if Brooklyn ends up trading one or more of Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the team's wins will not come as frequently.
The Nets are back in action tonight against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on the road. Tipoff is set from the United Center at 8 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.