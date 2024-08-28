How Much Playing Time Will Ben Simmons Receive This Season?
Ben Simmons’ playing time with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2024-25 NBA season is a topic of much speculation. After a series of injuries and inconsistent performances, Simmons is at a critical juncture in his career. The upcoming season could either mark his resurgence or further decline, playing for a rebuilding franchise.
Simmons, who has struggled with injuries, including a pinched nerve in his lower back, is expected to return fully healthy for the new season. The Nets’ new head coach, Jordi Fernandez, is known for his fast-paced, unselfish offensive system, which could play to Simmons’ strengths. However, given his recent history, the team is likely to manage his minutes carefully to avoid further injuries, while also giving opportunities to the young core. Other guards and forward may be more deserving of minutes for development, as Simmons is already 28 years old.
Realistically, Simmons should be expected to play around 20 minutes per game. This projection is based on his performance last season, where he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in limited action. If he's fully healthy, he's still an effective two-way player with a knack for running well in transition and distributing the ball.
The Nets are in a rebuilding phase, having traded away star player Mikal Bridges. This could provide Simmons with more opportunities to play, as the team focuses on developing younger talent while integrating few veterans. Simmons’ versatility as a point forward could be valuable in this context, allowing him to contribute in multiple facets of the game.
However, there is also a scenario where Simmons’ playing time could be significantly reduced if he fails to perform or suffers another injury. In such a case, the Nets might consider benching or even releasing him, given his hefty contract and the team’s long-term rebuilding goals.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.