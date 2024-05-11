How the Suns' Coaching Change Affects Brooklyn's Future
Having parted ways with former-head coach Frank Vogel and hired Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns are now fully committed to their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Whether Budenholzer, an NBA champion just three seasons ago, will be able to maximize the big three's talent remains to be seen. But what becomes obvious is the hiring's impact on the Nets' future.
Brooklyn owns Phoenix's unprotected first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. Come the 2028-29 NBA season, Durant will be 40 years old, Booker will be 32 and Beal will be 35. It is unlikely that the trio will remain assembled by the time the final pick is made, possibly handing valuable lottery picks to the Nets.
Much like the infamous Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett-Jason Terry swap made between Brooklyn and the Boston Celtics 11 years ago, the Nets' return for Durant has franchise-changing potential. With the picks acquired in the 2013 trade, Boston netted James Young (2014), Jaylen Brown (2016), Jayson Tatum (2017) and the draft pick that became Collin Sexton (2018), which was dealt to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.
Despite Young being labeled a bust, Boston managed to snag two all-stars within the top-3 of their respective NBA Drafts, and traded their final Brooklyn pick for a third all-star in Irving.
Should the Nets continue to sit just outside of the Play-In Tournament, the projected downfall of the Phoenix Suns could immediately push Brooklyn back into relevancy.
Patience Nets fans, your time is coming.
