If NBA Season is Canceled What Does This Mean For The Nets?

Two days ago we (the NBA world) got the worst news since this whole COVID-19 pandemic started; the NBA is “angling” to cancel the 2019-20 season after China’s CBA shutdown, per Brian Windhorst. Although it’s not official yet, this is what we all were hoping wouldn’t happen.

“There is a significant amount of pessimism right now,” said the ESPN NBA reporter.

We’ve all heard how this is such an unprecedented time we’re in, especially in the sports world. However we did not think in a matter of 25 days we’d go from suspending the season indefinitely, to “at least 30 days,” to “mid-to-late June,” to now saying possibly cancelling the remainder of the season.

If the league does in fact do this that would be extremely disappointing news, needless to say for some more than others. Namely the Lakers who were favored to win it all this year and those teams who were right on their heals as contenders too.

Quite frankly this thing affects every team whether they’re contenders or not. So if it is all over let’s assess the Brooklyn Nets 2019-20 campaign.

In 64 games Brooklyn went 30-34, ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference, with the league’s 8th best defense and ranked 23rd in offense.

This overall was an underachieving season when all you look at is the numbers but not too bad of a season when you take everything into consideration.

Firstly, 10x All-Star Kevin Durant hasn’t played a single possession as a Net due to him rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Secondly, Kyrie Irving has only played 20 of those 64 games this year as a result of being in and out of the lineup due to injuries. Even outside of Irving the lineup has been inconsistent for a plethora of reasons. Mostly because of some losing streaks though, they even lost seven straight at one point.

Lastly, four days before Adam Silver suspended the league the Nets fired their longtime coach Kenny Atkinson. After this coaching change the Nets won their next two matchups against the Bulls and Lakers.

With all of that being said they definitely deserve some credit for what they’ve been able to accomplish.

If this season isn’t over though don’t be surprised if the Nets make some noise in the playoffs. If the postseason started today they would face off against the Toronto Raptors, who currently ranked 2nd in the East.