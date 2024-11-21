If the Nets Are Open for Business, the Lakers Should Be Their Partner
Whenever a valuable asset becomes available, the Los Angeles Lakers are almost immediately tabbed as a primary landing spot but rarely make a deal happen.
The Brooklyn Nets can be the franchise that makes LA's desires a reality. Since the idea of Brooklyn holding zero untouchables dropped, the media has run wild with trade proposals surrounding some of the Nets' coveted veterans.
Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson were subjects of speculation all summer, and either veteran wing could be on Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka's wish list. If Brooklyn decides to part ways with one or both of the versatile forwards, LA will make an intriguing partner.
This is mainly due to the Lakers' timeline. They likely only receive one more year of LeBron James before he rides off into the sunset. Anthony Davis' injury history and strong relationship with James raise questions about his future. Dalton Knecht has been stellar as a rookie, but is he worthy of building around?
LA's future is murky at best. Grabbing draft capital from a franchise filled with uncertainty is a big risk but could garner great benefits.
The 2024-25 Lakers roster is built to win now. Adding Finney-Smith or Johnson instantly improves rookie head coach JJ Reddick's rotations and gives the James-Davis duo what may be its final shot at a title run.
Every Net is available. General manager Sean Marks is open to any discussion. Whether that results in a transaction remains to be seen, but if it does, LA appears to be a great option for Brooklyn to further bolster its future assets.
