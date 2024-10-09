Injuries Already Impacting Nets in Preseason
Before the opening tip of the Brooklyn Nets' first taste of preseason action against the Los Angeles Clippers, the injury bug has already hit. Oct. 7 brought the announcement that both Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford would miss time with left hamstring strains.
Hours later, it was revealed that Nic Claxton would miss the preseason opener with a hamstring issue of his own. Then, just before tip-off, Killian Hayes popped up on the injury report with what the team is describing as "hip soreness." Head coach Jordi Fernandez made it clear that Hayes' situation was "nothing major."
Thankfully, the regular season doesn't begin for over two weeks. Outside of Sharpe, all players are expected to be back ahead of Brooklyn's regular season opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
If anything, the flurry of minor injuries points to the level of intensity the Nets have practiced with since the beginning of training camp. Conditioning has been at the forefront as Fernandez and company look to establish a culture built on flying around on both ends of the ball.
It wouldn't come as a surprise to see many of Brooklyn's high-impact players continue to sit out during the preseason bouts to allow for maximum effort during practice. Handing more opportunities to the roster-spot-hopefuls gives the key contributors rest, while hopefully finding a hidden gem in the process.
The Nets take on the Washington Wizards in their second preseason contest Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
