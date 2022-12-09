Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have held the edge over the Atlanta Hawks the past two seasons. Entering Friday night’s matchup at Barclays Center, the Nets will be very healthy compared to the Hawks.

Brooklyn will be without Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain). Watanabe, who is slated to miss his 10th straight contest with his right hamstring strain, is expected to return on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers in Indiana.

The injury came after the Nets wing has a strong stretch of games, providing an elite scoring punch off the best. In fact, he became the league’s most effective 3-Point shooter based on percentage.

"Definitely. I thought I was playing really well. I was finally getting some playing time. So I was really enjoying the moment. It's definitely frustrating," Watanabe said. "The injury taking me out but you know, it's part of a basketball. Since I got injured, I just coming here getting treatment every day. I really appreciate the training staff being there for me every day. My leg is getting better now so hopefully, I can be back on the court this weekend."

The Nets point-forward Ben Simmons will make his return after missing four straight games with a left lateral calf strain. Following a light practice on Wednesday, Simmons disclosed that he’ll likely be on a minutes restriction and the team will look into the possibility of not playing him in near future back-to-backs.

I wanted to come back and play tomorrow. But obviously, the team's best interest is probably best for me to come back Friday," Simmons said. "So just being smart about it. You know, it's a long year. I think the team has been doing great. Situations that go on Yuta being out, TJ coming back. Last week no one else was. So I think you know, down the stretch is best for us to have everyone back, you know, healthy for playoffs and getting back."

On the other side of the hardwood, the Hawks will be without Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) and John Collins (left ankle sprain). The team has listed both De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) and Trent Forrest (concussion) as questionable.