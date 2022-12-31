Skip to main content

Injury Report: Ben Simmons' Final Status For Nets vs. Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets have announced a final injury status for Ben Simmons vs. the Charlotte Hornets
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being initially listed as probable, which was followed by a downgrade to questionable, Ben Simmons is now officially available for tonight's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons had been dealing with an illness that kept him out of the team's last practice, but he is now feeling good enough to play, and will look to help the Nets pick up their 11th-straight win.

The Charlotte Hornets are not a good team, and with the Nets playing the best basketball in the NBA, this is absolutely a game Brooklyn should win. Owners of the NBA's longest active winning streak, Brooklyn will look to close 2022 on a high note, having surged the entire month of December.

The improved play and confidence of Ben Simmons is a big reason why the Nets have been much better, because while he still does not regularly light up the box score, he looks much more decisive on offense, and his defense remains elite. When combined with dominance from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons has been the fit that Brooklyn hoped he would be when they dealt James Harden for him last season.

The Nets and Hornets will tip-off at 7:00 PM EST tonight in Charlotte, and the game should end in time to give the players a chance to celebrate the holiday together. For Brooklyn, they hope to celebrate another win as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_19521269 (1)
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Downgrade vs. Hornets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19521587_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

By Chris Milholen
Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 6.54.57 PM
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19691020
News

NBA Legend Shares Incredibly High Praise For Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19690033
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Update vs. Hornets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19597646_168390270_lowres
News

Trae Young Shares High Praise for Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
r445042_1296x729_16-9
News

Kevin Durant and LeBron James Share Hilarious Interaction

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19666720
News

Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'

By Chris Milholen