Injury Report: Ben Simmons' Final Status For Nets vs. Hornets

After being initially listed as probable, which was followed by a downgrade to questionable, Ben Simmons is now officially available for tonight's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons had been dealing with an illness that kept him out of the team's last practice, but he is now feeling good enough to play, and will look to help the Nets pick up their 11th-straight win.

The Charlotte Hornets are not a good team, and with the Nets playing the best basketball in the NBA, this is absolutely a game Brooklyn should win. Owners of the NBA's longest active winning streak, Brooklyn will look to close 2022 on a high note, having surged the entire month of December.

The improved play and confidence of Ben Simmons is a big reason why the Nets have been much better, because while he still does not regularly light up the box score, he looks much more decisive on offense, and his defense remains elite. When combined with dominance from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons has been the fit that Brooklyn hoped he would be when they dealt James Harden for him last season.

The Nets and Hornets will tip-off at 7:00 PM EST tonight in Charlotte, and the game should end in time to give the players a chance to celebrate the holiday together. For Brooklyn, they hope to celebrate another win as well.

