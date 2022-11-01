Injury Report: Ben Simmons OUT vs. Chicago Bulls

For the second game in a row, the Brooklyn Nets are ruling Ben Simmons out for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Simmons has been dealing with injury issues for a while now, and will not play in Tuesday night's game due to what the team is calling left knee soreness.

This is could be more precautionary than anything for Simmons, as players around the league have been taking a more cautious approach with injuries than in previous years. The Nets got a much needed win on Monday night, and will look to build upon that amidst the drama surrounding their team right now.

Along with Kyrie Irving's distractions, the team decided on Tuesday that they would part ways with Steve Nash, and reports now indicate that former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be hired to fill his place. This is a lot of outside noise for a team that is struggling to put it together on the floor, but the organization is doing their best to navigate it all.

As for Simmons, it has been a rough start to his Nets career. He has not played at a high level on most nights, and whether that's injury related or simply a lack of rhythm, the team will need him to be better. The team is hopeful he can get heathy and begin helping them win games.

