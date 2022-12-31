Skip to main content

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Downgrade vs. Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets have downgraded Ben Simmons' status for Saturday night's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

After not participating in Friday's team practice due to a non-COVID illness, the team initially listed Ben Simmons as probable vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. The team has now downgraded Simmons from probable to questionable.  

"Ben did not practice. [We left him] back at the hotel. Best to keep in there. He'll fly with us to Charlotte," Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters on Friday. "I guess [his status] could be up in the air as one of those non-COVID [illness]. I'm not even sure we'll list him, but all signs point towards him playing." 

If Simmons does downgrade to out, it will mark the 11th game the point forward has missed this season for Brooklyn. In the 35 games played, he has missed time due to left knee soreness, an injury that required him to get his knee drained of swelling, a left lateral calf strain, and load managing his lower back due to his off-season procedure. 

The longest-tenured Net, Joe Harris will miss his fourth straight game with left knee soreness on Saturday night. According to  Vaughn, the sharpshooter, once again, did not travel and stayed back in Brooklyn getting treatment for his knee soreness. He hasn't played since the Nets' dominant home win against the depleted Golden State Warriors back on Dec. 21.

"He'll stay at home, rejoin us [in Brooklyn]," Vaughn told reporters. "Hopefully, we'll assess him when we get back. But he will not play Charlotte, so no need for him to fly. Just thinking it through, keep him there, see what happens in these next few days." 

The Nets have assigned three young Nets to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets: David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, and Alondes Williams. Second-year big man Day'Ron Sharpe was recalled by Brooklyn on Friday and will be available to play vs. Charlotte. 

For the Hornets, the team has ruled Cody Martin (Left Knee Procedure) and Kelly Oubre (Left Hand Sprain) out vs. the Nets. Veteran guard Dennis Smith Jr (Left Ankle Sprain) remains questionable to play. 

